Walnut Ridge neighborhood excited about demolition

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Residents of Southeast 2nd Street in Walnut Ridge were excited to hear of the demolition plans for a rundown home in the area.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said dilapidated homes have been an issue in the city for a while but they decided recently to do something about it.

The city began to contact homeowners to clean up their properties.

Snapp said some residents fixed the problems, others did nothing.

The home at 904 Southeast 2nd Street is one of those properties.

At a recent city council meeting, the city decided to demolish that home.

John Upchurch lives next door to the property and explained why he was happy to see the home go.

“Well it just makes our neighborhood look like trash,” Upchurch said. “We have good neighbors around here, everybody gets along with everybody.  I would just like to see it gone. Me and my friends try to keep the lawn mowed and keep the trash picked up and everything else.”

Upchurch said he and his neighbors tried to keep the 2nd Street property clean to make sure the kids in the neighborhood were not in any danger.

He said everyone close to the house scheduled for demolition was happy to learn of the city’s plans for the home.

