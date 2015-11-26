About 2,000 meals served at Thanksgiving meal event - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

About 2,000 meals served at Thanksgiving meal event

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Thanksgiving morning saw about 2,000 meals served to Jonesboro residents.

Volunteers and those looking for a meal went to the St. Bernards Auditorium for the Jonesboro Community Thanksgiving meal.

Richard Carvell an official with the event said about 570 volunteer served around 1,907 meals.

People came into the auditorium for food and some volunteers sent food out to residents who couldn't make it.

Event organizers say both the amount of meals served and the number of volunteers on hand today both exceed last years numbers. 

Mary Lou McDaniel was one of the volunteers and explained why she and her husband devoted their time to help others in the community.

“We like to give back to the community and both of our parents are deceased and we have no children so this is an easy way for us to give back to a community that's done so much for us,” McDaniel said. “We have volunteered for a number of years now.”

Food was not the only item given out to those in need at the event.

Charles Smith with The Rock Church gave out blankets with his Blanket Brigade while the Jonesboro Health Clinic offered checkups for $15.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

