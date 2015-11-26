Black Friday shoppers hope for big screen television

To some, Thanksgiving is more than preparing a big meal; it is also about preparing for big savings.

Shoppers hoping to snag some deals at Best Buy in Jonesboro lined the front of the building as early as 11 the night before.

Most had the same prize in mind: a 49-inch Toshiba television for $149.99

Luis Tapia was one of the shoppers who said he did not expect to be waiting in line for five hours.

“We were just swinging by and we actually saw the line going on,” Tapia said. “We were like "What!? There's a line already?" So we came over here and we asked these guys if they're waiting in line. This was so unexpected. We just came in my car and I told him, 'This is it; we have to do this now! We can't wait or we'll miss the ticket.' I told him I'll stay here and you go drive home and bring me a slice of turkey.”

Cassandra Hill was also waiting for the same television and said she sees Black Friday shopping as a tradition.

She hoped this year’s shopping would be smooth after having a bad year last year trying to get other Black Friday deals.

Most people waiting in line just wanted to have a smooth shopping experience this Black Friday.

