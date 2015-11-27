Small stores feel ups and downs during Black Friday

As shoppers continued their Black Friday shopping spree, some local businesses said they feel overshadowed by bigger stores.

J. Christopher Toys and Gifts was one of those businesses.

Kaylee Taylor, a sales associate at the store, said they do see a big hit around the Thanksgiving holiday.

She said they have a loyal group of customers, but they have a hard time competing with stores who can keep the popular toys on the shelves.

“They come in and they want Doc McStuffins, they want Mickey Mouse, they want Toy Story, they want these things that their kids watch every day,” Turner said. “Unfortunately we just aren't able to compete with Wal-Mart and Target who can order thousands and thousands of that item as we may only be able to bring in 20 or 30 of those.”

She explained that most of the toys they carry do not require batteries and challenge kids to use their imagination when playing.

Not all local stores saw the same hardships J. Christopher did on Black Friday.

Many shoppers filled the Downtown Jonesboro location of Gearhead Outfitters.

Sales Associate Brandon Stevens said they had many people taking advantage of the sales they offered.

He said even with more businesses coming to Jonesboro, the store still has a loyal following who want to shop local.

“We have really great customers who enjoy shopping with a Jonesboro owned, family run business and have shopped with us for years,” Stevens said. “We're excited to have other opportunities for Jonesboro but we're focusing on customer service and making sure our guests and our customers get what they need for the holidays.”

He said their location in the Turtle Creek Mall did well Thanksgiving night when shoppers first began to flood the stores.

