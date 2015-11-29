Lake City hunter worries about safety on St. Francis River

For a few duck hunters in Lake City, flooding is a big concern for them as they try to do what they love.

Tyler Jones and his friends were out on the St. Francis River as early as 6 a.m. Saturday.

With the river at about 9.94 feet, he said they had to be more careful than usual.

He explained what exactly they did to stay safe on the river.

“Make sure our lights are good to go to see,” Jones said. “We don't run the motor as fast as we usually do. If I run somewhere in a tight spot, it's pretty slow and steady and we try to do the best we can. Make sure our life jackets are always on or in arms reach if we need them.”

He said safety on the river was not the only concern they had.

Jones said the water drove more deer closer to the roads, making driving a little more dangerous also.

Lake City Police said they were not concerned too much about flooding homes since the water had not gone over the levees.

Jeff Presley, Jonesboro E911 Director, said his department did not receive many calls about flood threats to homes.

They did have some calls about flooded county roads in between Jonesboro and Lake City.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android