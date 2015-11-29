Founding member of Philadelphia Fire Department decides to leave - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Founding member of Philadelphia Fire Department decides to leave the station

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Philadelphia Fire Department in Craighead County started in 1976 and about 40 years later, one of the founding members has decided to call it quits.

Danny Turner, the former fire chief, decided to spend more time with his family and left the department at the end of October.

He said there will be one thing he will dearly miss about the department.

“People,” Turner said.  “I'll miss the people. I'm gonna come back, but see now I don't have to make the decisions. I can just sit there and drink coffee and eat donuts and socialize more or less. If they need me I can still be here.”

Turner said he didn’t retire, because retirement includes money.

He simply quit but said there were no hard feelings between him and the station.

To send him off, the station presented him with an axe to show their appreciation for everything he did. 

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly