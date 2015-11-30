Animal shelter looking to expand after one month of business

After being open for only 1 month, the Jumpstart Animal Shelter in Walnut Ridge is unable to take any more animals.

Manager Nick Troutman said the need for a shelter in Lawrence County was greater than they thought.

The first week they were open was slow, he said. But, once people learned where they were, they filled up fast.

Troutman explained he turned down about 15 to 20 animals during that time because he did not want to be overcrowded.

“I didn't want to horde the animals,” Troutman said. “I didn't want to make the animals uncomfortable and put a bunch of them in a pen. That's not what we're trying to do. The reason why we can't do it is because we don't have enough room. We have some future plans to try to make some more pens outside and give them a good place to be at.”

The shelter’s main priority now is to work on getting the equipment to add the extra space so they can take in more animals.

Nothing is set in stone now, he said; but, they have started discussions.

Since they first opened their doors, Troutman said the community has been great.

Individuals have made many donations to help them out and he said groups like Walmart and Angels 4 Animals have really been a blessing.

