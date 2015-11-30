Brookland continues work to prevent flooding near homes

Over the past few days, as rain poured down on Region 8, Brookland's work to help reduce flooding was put to the test.

Mayor Kenneth Jones said their work to add bigger culverts and improve some drainage ditches paid off.

The town began work on these projects after flooding hit the town in May.

Jones said even with their recent success, their work is not done.

Now the city plans to work on improving more drainage ditches around town.

One of those ditches is located on Cherry Street next to the home of Ken Brooks.

Brooks said flooding is a big issue for him when it rains and the ditch overflows.

He wants the city to come clean it out; but, he said there are a few things they have to do before this can happen.

“They are in a position to where they have to get everybody to agree to let them clean out the ditches and that,” Brooks said. “There are some that don't want it, some that do. I've done told the mayor he can come in and do anything they want just to get the drainage.”

Brooks said when it floods, the water can get all the way to the edge of his carport.

Jones said that ditch as well as others in the community will be the focus of their next projects but it may take some time to get approval from property owners.

