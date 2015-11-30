Cash to vote on implementing general sales tax - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cash to vote on implementing general sales tax

CASH, AR (KAIT) -

In December, the people of Cash will vote to approve or deny a 1-cent general sales tax for the town.

Mayor Michael Cureton said the tax would go towards improvements in the area.

He said the projects are small but include improving drainage ditches and tearing down the old school.

Cureton hoped to rebuild the school but the damage was too extensive.

“I would like to make the town better than what it is,” Cureton said. “The problem we have for making it better is having money. We can do it 1 small step at a time if we have something to fund the projects. That's what we hope to do.”

Cash has a few businesses in the community but Cureton hopes that will change with the new bypass.

He said with their position between Jonesboro and Little Rock, they have the possibility to grow.

If passed, Cureton said the tax would not affect many things but it would give them some extra money to help the town.

Residents will have the chance to vote on this 1-cent sales tax on Dec. 8. 

