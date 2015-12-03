Downtown Jonesboro businesses to give to Salvation Army Friday night

Downtown businesses in Jonesboro are ready for the "Downtown Gives Back," event Friday night.

The event has several businesses in the downtown area giving 10% of their proceeds to the Salvation Army.

Those businesses include One Love People, The Loose Thread, Tiny Toes Mommy and Me Boutique, Godsey’s and Gearhead Outfitters.

Seth Freeman is a store manager for Gearhead, and said the event is a way to give back to the community.

He explained what it was like knowing they had this opportunity to help people who may need a little assistance this Christmas.

“It's an awesome gesture in terms of giving back to the less fortunate in that sense,” Freeman said. “It kinda gives you a great aspect of what Jonesboro is really all about. Everyone coming together as a whole, as a downtown association, and just being able to contribute.”

Gearhead will also have a contribution box at their downtown store to take donations like bed sheets, clothes and toiletries to give to the Salvation Army.

The event begins this Friday night at 5.

