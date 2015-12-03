Jonesboro business discusses benefits of events like Mistletoe Madness

As Christmas draws closer, events like Mistletoe Madness offer people a place to do a lot of gift shopping all in one place.

The event hopes to see anywhere from 1,000 to 2,000 shoppers over the span of two days.

Angie Fischbacher owns Turnrows, a Jonesboro clothing store as well as a vendor at Mistletoe Madness, and said she was excited about the event.

She has participated before and said it was an excellent way for small businesses to get their name out to a large group of people at one time.

“Advertising can be costly, you have to do it in order to run a successful business but for the price of the booth and the traffic count you see, it’s well worth the money,” Fischbacher said. “Like I said, it's great exposure. Hopefully they're going to see a product for those new customers that they've never seen before or learn a little bit about your business.”

The event has everything from birdhouses to peanut brittle.

Shoppers will also be able to partake in a cupcakes and cocktails event on Friday, and a Disney princess meet and greet Saturday.

The event begins Friday morning at 10 and will continue Saturday morning at 9 at the Northeast Arkansas Fairgrounds.

