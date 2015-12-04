Hoxie Fire Department hopes to replace turnout gear deemed too o - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hoxie Fire Department hopes to replace turnout gear deemed too old

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

The Hoxie Fire Department is in need of new turnout gear after new regulations say at a certain age, the gear is unsafe to work in.

Fire Chief Chris Ditto said the National Fire Protection Association implemented a new rule that says at 10 years old, the gear needs to be replaced.

Ditto said they had some equipment that dates back to 2006.

To replace 21 sets of gear, it will cost the department about $30,000.

He explained what could happen if the gear was used during a fire.

“You got so many seconds if it catches fire that it will burn through,” Ditto said. “There could be heat exposure or the risk of being burnt. They're not completely fire resistant. They will catch fire, they will burn. It just gives you a little bit of time to get out or get to water.”

Ditto said the city did not have the money to pay for what they needed so they will hold fundraisers.

Their first event began Friday night but he said they will have more until they get enough money.

He said once they made the orders for the gear, it would not take long to have it in the station.

