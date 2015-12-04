Police: Jonesboro student scammed after looking for online job

After looking for an extra job to earn a little more money, one Jonesboro student lost almost $1,500 before he knew it.

Charles Stewart was contacted by someone who claimed to be with Vistaprint Inc. about a job opportunity.

Stewart accepted the job, and was told he would receive two money orders.

According to the police report, Stewart took out some money for himself as he was told to do by the person online, and sent the rest to another location.

Stewart is a sophomore in college and a father and explained what he did after he learned of his $1,500 mistake.

“Me and my girlfriend, we were... it hurt,” Stewart said. “I had to contact my dad and he sent me what he could and she contacted her mom. She helped what she could but it's still almost 15 hundred dollars. That's a lot of money to a college kid, a lot of money to anybody really.”

He advised others to learn from what happened to him, and meet a person in person before sending money anywhere.

Stewart does not plan to apply to any more jobs online after this incident.

Jonesboro Police are continuing to investigate.

