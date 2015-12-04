Woman wakes up to burglar pointing a gun to her head - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Woman wakes up to burglar pointing a gun to her head

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police investigate an aggravated residential burglary after a woman woke up to a gun to her head.

Shanta Johnson said she woke up to a loud bang early Friday morning in her home on Irby Street.

She said a black male held a gun to her head and demanded she give him money.

Johnson feared for her life and gave him what money she had.

He ran out of the home but not before taking her cell phone.

Other people who live in the area were shocked to learn of the incident.

Most said violence is not an issue for them and that it rarely happens.

One man who has lived in the area for almost 20 years says break-ins are more common that what people believe.  He says his home was broken into and the neighborhood has taken a turn for the worst.

“I don't know of anything but the way this neighborhood has gone over the last few years,” Gary Gibbs said. “I don't know if there is anything we can do to improve it. We have a neighborhood watch. I don't know if that’s a help at all. People are pretty fond of putting the signs up and not following through on the actual watching parts.”

Gibbs said when homeowners moved out of the area, more low costing housing came in.

He said this was a big reason his once quiet neighborhood has gone downhill.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

  • County upgrades tornado sirens

    County upgrades tornado sirens

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:00:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:52:46 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

    After two tornadoes touched down in Jackson County last month, the Quorum Court has made it their mission to be more prepared and keep the county safe by upgrading their tornado sirens.

  • SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    SLIDESHOW: Storm damage 04/26/17

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-04-26 23:50:19 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:32 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:32:48 GMT
    Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)Wynne Storm Damage (Source: Steven Pinkston)

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    A storm system on Wednesday dumped heavy rain and winds throughout Northeast Arkansas, causing flooding and wind damage. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly