Woman wakes up to burglar pointing a gun to her head

Police investigate an aggravated residential burglary after a woman woke up to a gun to her head.

Shanta Johnson said she woke up to a loud bang early Friday morning in her home on Irby Street.

She said a black male held a gun to her head and demanded she give him money.

Johnson feared for her life and gave him what money she had.

He ran out of the home but not before taking her cell phone.

Other people who live in the area were shocked to learn of the incident.

Most said violence is not an issue for them and that it rarely happens.

One man who has lived in the area for almost 20 years says break-ins are more common that what people believe. He says his home was broken into and the neighborhood has taken a turn for the worst.

“I don't know of anything but the way this neighborhood has gone over the last few years,” Gary Gibbs said. “I don't know if there is anything we can do to improve it. We have a neighborhood watch. I don't know if that’s a help at all. People are pretty fond of putting the signs up and not following through on the actual watching parts.”

Gibbs said when homeowners moved out of the area, more low costing housing came in.

He said this was a big reason his once quiet neighborhood has gone downhill.

No arrests have been made.

