Kids with sensory issues get time with Santa

Children with sensory issues had the chance Saturday to meet Santa Claus without the worry of any disturbances.

The Sensory Santa event gave some kids the chance to walk right up and sit in Santa's lap without waiting in line.

Disa Tierz's son has autism and has issues with some things other people may not notice.

She says her son does not talk which makes communication difficult.

Tierz said they have tried to meet Santa in the past, but an hour long wait left her son disinterested.

She said events like "Sensory Santa" give him the opportunity to do things on his terms.

"It helps us out tremendously because every day, it’s a struggle to try and figure out with Santa Claus or taking pictures or like the Miracle League," Tierz said. "He used to play baseball there. That's been a tremendous help and they love it."

The Autism Association of Northeast Arkansas handled the event and said they want to give kids like Tierz's son a chance to do something as simple as seeing Santa.

The group said they had a large demand for a time slot that they ran out of room for their Sunday event in only one day after announcing it on Facebook.

