Children in foster care go on shopping spree

Children in the foster care system in Jonesboro spent their day Saturday in the mall with law enforcement officers spending about $100 each.

The Shop with a Cop event gave those kids a chance to not only buy what they wanted but build relationships with officers from all around Craighead County.

Nathan Coleman, a Jonesboro police officer, said they had about 35 kids shopping at various stores in the mall. Their day started at Chick-fil-a for a bite to eat and moved to the Mall at Turtle Creek in Jonesboro.

Coleman said he used to be in the foster care program when he was a kid and knew that some of these kids may not have had this opportunity before.

"We take for granted these things cause a lot of these kids never had you know $100 and go do whatever they want," Coleman said. "A lot of these kids have never been to Chick-fil-a. It shows when you go in there. Chick-fil-a, they hooked the kids up with just about whatever they want. They can just go in there and eat like a king if they want to."

Officers from many different departments volunteered to help out the kids.

Coleman explained this event gave officers a chance to actually spend time with some of the people they work to serve and protect.

