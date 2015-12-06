Mixed emotions surround the new roundabout

Construction continues on a roundabout project at the intersection of Airport and Aggie in Jonesboro even though some disapprove of the change.

Mark Nichols, a Jonesboro Traffic Operations Engineer, said that while a roundabout may seem like an expensive project initially, it is cheaper in the long run.

He went on to say the intersection is the perfect place for a roundabout in Jonesboro.

Because about 5,000 vehicles travel on both roads daily and the area is not too developed, the city hopes the roundabout will reduce severe accidents and cut down on congestion.

Nichols said people should not worry about too many more roundabouts in Jonesboro, but it is something the city likes to have in special situations.

“It's important to have this tool in your tool box,” Nichols said. “There's certain applications where a roundabout is better suited than a traffic signal where it can reduce delay and reduce accidents; and that's just some of the advantages. So, you know, it’s a good tool to have in your tool box but right now we don't have any more planned.”

There are, however, some who are not thrilled about the project.

Dr. Adrian Parker, the pastor of the Grace Missionary Baptist Church on Aggie Road, said he does not believe the roundabout will be successful.

Parker was not happy when he was told this may be the only roundabout in the city, especially because the church is located right next to the construction site.

“Well, I regret that their experiment had to be here on our corner because they did take some of our property,” Parker said. “We did have to give it up for the dirt work and the preparation and all.”

Some church members said the amount of money they were given for their property was not enough.

Parker said even with though they may not approve of the roundabout, they were not there to stop progress.

