Students help the community with sights and sounds

Students showed off their creative talent Sunday afternoon during their “Sights and Sounds of the Season” event, sponsored by The Paragould Pride Band Department and the Paragould School District's Art Departments.

The community and family of the students were invited to see artwork, buy baked goods and hear the school’s musicians.

Richie Williams, the school’s band director, says each year the school auditorium fills up with people---and this year was no different.

The bands opened to a full house and some people had to stand during the performance.

Williams said they want to raise money from the bake sale and admission into the show.

He explained it all will go to help “some of their own.”

“The money that we receive from admission today will be used for students that are in need,” Williams said. “We always like to adopt some families in our band; those that we know might not have a good Christmas. We use the funds to help support them and buy them gifts and clothes that they might need.”

Williams said because of the number of people who attended this year, they may have to find more space to hold the event in the future.

