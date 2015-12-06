Students help the community with sights and sounds - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Students help the community with sights and sounds

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Students showed off their creative talent Sunday afternoon during their “Sights and Sounds of the Season” event, sponsored by The Paragould Pride Band Department and the Paragould School District's Art Departments.

The community and family of the students were invited to see artwork, buy baked goods and hear the school’s musicians.

Richie Williams, the school’s band director, says each year the school auditorium fills up with people---and this year was no different.

The bands opened to a full house and some people had to stand during the performance.

Williams said they want to raise money from the bake sale and admission into the show.

He explained it all will go to help “some of their own.”

“The money that we receive from admission today will be used for students that are in need,” Williams said. “We always like to adopt some families in our band; those that we know might not have a good Christmas. We use the funds to help support them and buy them gifts and clothes that they might need.”

Williams said because of the number of people who attended this year, they may have to find more space to hold the event in the future.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly