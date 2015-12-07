String of burglaries hit small Greene County communities

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a string of burglaries around Lafe and Hooker.

Residents say they are tired of hearing about their neighbors who come home to learn a stranger was in their home.

Logan Rouse said someone entered his family’s home about a month ago.

He said someone in town told him they saw a car at his house but thought it was a friend of his.

Rouse had not been home all day and explained what he saw when he walked through the door.

“I came in, saw the lights on, went to my parents' room, nothing was gone,” Rouse said. “The back bedroom was open, nothing was gone out of there. I went to my room, everything was trashed and all my change was gone off my table.”

Rouse said change was all that was taken.

He said there were other items of value around the house but none were touched.

Rouse said since the break-in, they have locked their doors to prevent this from happening again.

Greene County Sheriff David Carter said they have deputies actively investigating the incidents but no arrests have been made.

