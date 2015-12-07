Free Coat Tree offers warmth to those who need it in Paragould

A church in Paragould provides free coats and hats on a tree to those who may need them in the community.

The First Presbyterian Church has the Free Coat Tree right outside their building where people can hang their unused winter wear.

Those who may need something to stave off the cold can go by the tree and take what they need.

Ashly West saw a post online and decided to drop something off herself.

She said the tree really helps those who need it in the community.

“I actually live right down the road and there's a ton of foot traffic,” West said. “We've even stopped before and had my husband give someone the coat off his back. So I had a coat of my daughter's and I brought it out here.”

She said the tree lets people bundle up without any questions asked.

The coat West left did not stay on the tree for long.

A woman came by to pick up her daughter’s jacket only a few minutes after she left.

