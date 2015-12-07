Red Goose Deli looks to sell building to Paragould church - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Red Goose Deli looks to sell building to Paragould church

PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

The Red Goose Deli may close its doors to allow a Paragould church more space to worship.

Matthew Gage, owner of the restaurant, said Fellowship Paragould Church is looking at buying the building as their new church.

Gage said he and his family started attending the church about 8 months ago.

He says the church has met in a movie theater for the past couple of years but recently decided to find more room for their growing congregation.

Gage explained why he was looking at selling to the group.

“It's just a good opportunity for the city I believe,” Gage said. “It’s a blessing for us in ways. A blessing for us, a blessing for the city. I also believe the church is just doing some amazing things for a whole lot of people and we just want to be able to help in that process.”

Nothing is set in stone just yet.

Gage said the church still has to raise the money to purchase the building.

If that happens, he said Red Goose will close in downtown Paragould but they are looking at other options.

Gage said people can look for an announcement in September of next year if the deal goes through.

