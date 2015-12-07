Westside 2nd graders give up presents to give to others - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Westside 2nd graders give up presents to give to others

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Students at Westside Elementary give up Christmas presents to give to the elderly in Craighead County.

Gayle Pennington, a 2nd grade teacher, said the students are collecting socks and lotion to give to various senior centers in the area.

She said the 2nd graders have given up exchanging gifts with one another to give to others outside of the school.

While they have done this for about 8 years, Pennington said each year still means a lot to her watching her students give.

“It gives you a new hope,” Pennington said. “Sometimes, you see them and everybody get revved up on me-me-me-me. When you see them willingly give these things and openheartedly give to residents, it's really really heartwarming.”

The students will visit the residents on Dec. 17.

Pennington said the entire elementary school is also collecting food to give to those who may need some help this holiday season.

