Arkansas State students explain encounter with armed suspect

Two roommates at Arkansas State were finishing lunch Thursday afternoon when they encountered a man with a gun on campus.

Reed McPherson and Jordan Sheets left the Arkansas State Student Union when they said a green truck jumped the curb and drove onto the lawn.

They said the truck began doing donuts in the lawn.

The thought the truck was just a senior classmate so they began to pull out their phones to capture what was going on.

The person in the truck got out with a gun and the roommates put their phones away, according to their accounts.

McPherson said the man pointed at them and told them to get out of the area and that he did not want to hurt any innocent people.

They walked away but once they believed they were a safe distance away, called police.

Sheets said they then started to make sure no one else was in harm's way.

"I looked up and tapped Reed and he looked at me and said we have to do something," Sheets said. "So he started stopping people on the sidewalk and I started stopping people on the road. I feel like a lot of people got mad at me because I had a long line of cars but I'm glad since it was serious, that they stopped."

Both said what was going on did not hit them until after they called police. They were happy to know that no one was injured during the incident.

