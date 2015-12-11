Jonesboro Police explain negotiations between Bartelt and police

A day after Brad Bartelt was arrested, a Jonesboro police officer explained what happened between negotiators and the armed suspect.

Lieutenant Todd Nelson, the Jonesboro police negotiation team commander, said their job as the negotiation team was to make contact with Bartelt.

He said they had a primary negotiator and himself as a messenger between police and Bartelt.

Nelson explained what Bartelt told the negotiator during the incident.

“He was just kind of reiterating some complaints he already made on Facebook,” Nelson said. “There wasn't that much communication as far as the background of why he was doing what he was doing. Our goal was to try to make that initial contact.”

Nelson said this incident had a quick resolution, but this is not always the case.

He said each incident is different and they have to adapt with each one.

They now plan to use what happened as a learning tool to better themselves for the next negotiation.

