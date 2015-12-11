Bartelt classified as detained suspect during incident at Arkansas State

Brad Bartelt was called an active shooter after he pulled up outside of Arkansas State University’s student union, but Jonesboro police soon classified him as something different.

Lieutenant Todd Nelson with the Jonesboro Police Department said Bartelt was actually a detained suspect.

He said police are used to showing up to a scene and the information they were given is not correct.

That is what happened with Bartelt.

Nelson said police were told it was an active shooter, but after they arrived on scene, he was considered a detained suspect.

He explained to Region 8 News why they made the change.

“He was in a situation where he could do other people harm and himself harm, but he was not mobile and he wasn't actively doing harm to anybody,” Nelson said.

He said the big difference between active shooter and detained suspect is the timetable.

With an active shooter Nelson said police have to act immediately.

During an incident with a detained suspect, he said they have time to create a plan and make sure everyone is out of harm’s way.

