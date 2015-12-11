Lawrence County Detectives arrest 2 men during runaway search - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lawrence County Detectives arrest 2 men during runaway search

Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Department
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Lawrence County Sheriff's Detectives assisted the Independence County Sheriff's Department locate a runaway juvenile Sunday afternoon.

Detective Andrew Turner said they located the girl with four men.

The group was attempting to take an Amtrak train to another state.

Detectives located illegal drugs on two of the men.

Aaron Taylor and Christopher Williams were both arrested and face drug charges in Lawrence County.

