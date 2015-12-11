Off-duty Caraway Police officer suspended after speeding

A Caraway police officer was placed on suspension after he was caught speeding while off duty by Arkansas State Police.

Caraway Police Chief William Hicks said Patrolman Aaron Bupp went to a friend’s house after the Caraway Christmas parade.

Hicks said he had a few drinks and left.

He was caught going 91 miles per hour.

Hicks placed Bupp on a 2-week suspension without pay and a 1-year probation for his actions.

He said Bupp was not charged.

