Osceola police arrest 3 boys for robbery and shooting at a home

An Osceola couple was injured after 2 kids and a teenager fired a shotgun at their home.

An affidavit from Osceola police said 18-year-old Dezmond Brooks and 2 juveniles were walking around town with a gun.

Police say they robbed a man at a hotel and then ran away.

The court documents said they walked to West Semmes Street, where footage shows one of the boys firing a shot at a house.

The shot injured one couple. A man was shot in the face and a woman was shot in the buttocks.

Brooks is being held on a $100,000 bond and the two kids are being held on $150,000 bonds.

They face charges of aggravated robbery and gang activity.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android