Arkansas State student recalls Bartelt's words - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas State student recalls Bartelt's words

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Another student spoke out Saturday about what he witnessed Thursday afternoon as Brad Bartelt drove onto the lawn of the Arkansas State University Student Union.

Marcos Alzati III said he stopped by the cafeteria for a bite to eat after he finished a final.

He got his food and was walking out of the union when he noticed two police officers.

Alzati said he did not think much about the officers’ presence until he walked outside and noticed the green truck on the lawn.

As Alzati walked outside, he noticed Bartelt with his gun.

“That's when I hid behind the pillar behind you,” Alzati said. “While I was hiding behind the pillar, I didn't look at what was going on but I did know what was being said. The man said something but I remember him saying ‘I have a bullet for me.’”

Alzati said he made it back into the building and told people in the cafeteria to get out.

The shock of what happened did not hit him until he returned to his apartment.

Alzati said he was glad no one was hurt during the incident.

