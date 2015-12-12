Arkansas State online graduates meet face-to-face - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas State online graduates meet face-to-face

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Arkansas State's fall graduation took place Saturday morning, but those who did their work online received a little more.

Online graduates got the chance Saturday to meet their instructors in person.

The goal of the event was to offer those students a place to celebrate and thank their instructors.

Maria Munoz-White graduated with a master’s degree in Public Administration and said she was grateful to have this opportunity after all the work.

“You know a lot of schools don't do that,” Munoz-White said. “An online program is just like a person behind a computer and then you think they're done with you. This is great. I'm so proud that I'm part of this.”

Munoz-White said she began on the traditional college route, but switched to online classes after she was married and had a child.

After becoming a wife and mother, she said online classes were an an easier option.

