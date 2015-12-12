Christmas Emporium helps families shop

Some Jonesboro families were able to turn $5 turn into $50 for Christmas shopping Saturday morning.

The Christmas Emporium offered families in need a place to purchase new toys for their children.

Each family was handpicked by Jonesboro Magnet School counselors based on recommendations from various teachers.

Families paid $5 for each child they had and received a $50 voucher in exchange.

Event volunteer Ashleigh Givens said families were happy to have the opportunity to choose from new toys.

“I think there is so much excitement that the parents get to choose something for their kids,” Givens said. “Hand pick from this huge selection that is brand new and that is incredibly exciting to them. I know as a parent that’s my favorite part of Christmas is choosing for my kids and knowing if they're going to be excited.”

Givens said all of the toys were donated by three Jonesboro churches.

All the money received will be used for next year’s emporium.

