Craighead County sheriff hopes to build relationships through toy drive

The Craighead County Sheriff’s Department worked to raise toys for kids in the county this Christmas.

Sheriff Marty Boyd and a few of his deputies volunteered their time Saturday to collect various toys at the Walmart on Parker Road.

Boyd said they participated in other drives in the past, but decided to hold their own this year.

Just one hour after setting up, he said they received a huge response from the community.

He explained their goal for the drive was to help build relationships with the kids.

“We deal with kids in bad situations sometimes where they've been through domestic violence disturbances, bad wrecks, things like that,” Boyd said. “Sometimes children don't see police officers in the best of light. We want to change that image and that's why we're doing our toy drive to try to touch as many kids as we can.”

He said they received a lot more than they expected to get during the drive.

They have plans to help others in the county with the money donations they received, but nothing is set in stone just yet.

Boyd said they will continue to take donations at the sheriff’s department through Dec. 15 for those who missed the event.

