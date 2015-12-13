Jonesboro boy wants to feed the hungry - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Jonesboro boy wants to feed the hungry

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Upset he was not able to help feed people after Thanksgiving, a 7-year-old boy in Jonesboro is determined to feed the hungry this Christmas.

Dakota Niswonger wanted to give food to the hungry during Thanksgiving, but could not find anybody to help.

His grandmother, Laurie Hatcher, said he was heartbroken that he was unable to do anything to help others.

Niswonger explained what happened after their Thanksgiving search.

“We couldn't find any hungry; I mean we couldn't find any people,” Niswonger said. “Then I didn't say I just wanted to forget it. I said I wanted to do it for Christmas.”

Hatcher said they began making calls in December to get donations to help her grandson give back to the community.

She said they response from people and businesses was great.

Dakota’s Christmas Dinner will take place December 19 at the Salvation Army in Jonesboro beginning at 5:30 pm.

