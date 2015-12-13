Boy's bike stolen on his birthday

On his 10th birthday, Cedric Wade Jr. received a surprise he was not expecting.

When he got home from school on December 10, his father told him someone stole the bike he received the previous Christmas.

Wade Jr. said he felt both sad and mad that someone did this.

His father, Cedric Wade Sr., said he saw the bike lying in their yard before he left to go run errands.

When he returned home, the bike was gone.

Wade, Sr. immediately checked the family’s security camera footage and saw someone hop their fence and ride off with the bike.

Wade, Sr. said his son was very upset to learn about the theft during his birthday.

“I didn't notice until we saw the security camera,” Wade Jr. said. “I said ‘Where in the world was my bike?’ Then I started crying.”

Wade, Sr. decided to take the bad situation and turn it into a learning experience for his son.

“The main thing I told him is you have something inside of you that should tell you not to do things like that regardless of who's watching,” Wade Sr. said.

The Wade’s did not want to press charges against the person who did this, he just wanted his son’s bike back.

The family said they have never had any problem with theft in their neighborhood.

Wade Sr. said he did have specific plans for his son this Christmas after everything that happened on his birthday.

