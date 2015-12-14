Demolition not an easy solution for Walnut Ridge building

A commercial building in Walnut Ridge has the city concerned for the safety of people walking on Elm Street and Abbey Road.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said after the heavy wind seen in Region 8 over the weekend, he asked some city workers to put barricades around the old Barton’s building.

Snapp said he noticed a few freshly fallen bricks and wanted to take a few safety precautions.

JR Rogers owns the building and said he is working with the city to figure out what the future holds for the building.

Snapp said there is an issue with how the building was built and tearing it down would not be that easy.

“It's connected to several buildings on that block and some of them do not have block or concrete partition walls,” Snapp said. “So it's going to be quite a job.”

Rogers said he knows tearing the building down or renovating will cost a lot either way.

He wants to find the most cost-effective solution before any decision is made.

