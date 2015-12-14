Demolition not an easy solution for Walnut Ridge building - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Demolition not an easy solution for Walnut Ridge building

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A commercial building in Walnut Ridge has the city concerned for the safety of people walking on Elm Street and Abbey Road.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said after the heavy wind seen in Region 8 over the weekend, he asked some city workers to put barricades around the old Barton’s building.

Snapp said he noticed a few freshly fallen bricks and wanted to take a few safety precautions.

JR Rogers owns the building and said he is working with the city to figure out what the future holds for the building.

Snapp said there is an issue with how the building was built and tearing it down would not be that easy.

“It's connected to several buildings on that block and some of them do not have block or concrete partition walls,” Snapp said. “So it's going to be quite a job.”

Rogers said he knows tearing the building down or renovating will cost a lot either way.

He wants to find the most cost-effective solution before any decision is made. 

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly