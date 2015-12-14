Lawrence County to lose tax revenue after possible PECO delay

Lawrence County Judge Dale Freeman said a possible delay of the new Pocahontas PECO facility could lose the county money.

The new plant affects more than just the areas the new buildings are located in.

Lawrence County hopes to benefit from the plant through new residents in the area.

Freeman explained to Region 8 News just how the delay could affect his county.

“You know, the quicker we can get these houses going and everything, the more tax revenue we'll have coming in,” Freeman said. “It's going to amount to several thousand dollars to each house for our taxes.”

Freeman said that means the quicker they can get the new employees in to work, the more tax revenue they will receive.

He said both he and the Randolph County Judge have spoken about the new plant and worked together since the announcement.

