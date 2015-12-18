Mayor requests another look at flood zones

The mayor of a Lawrence County city is trying to get another survey done concerning flood zones.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp posted on the City of Walnut Ridge Facebook page that an effort will be made to have the entire city surveyed again in 2016.

Snapp said the city made changes over the years to help prevent flooding since the last survey.

He hoped getting the city looked at again will help those, like Bj Hibbard, who live in flood zone areas.

Hibbard explained he has lived in a flood zone for 11 years and has to pay about $1,200 a year just in flood zone insurance.

With the announcement Snapp's plan, Hibbard was excited to see what will happen.

He said there is more to a flood zone than just the insurance he pays.

"My neighborhood, I know there's lots of vacant lots that can't be because it is in a flood zone," Hibbard said. " In my particular neighborhood, to build a house now since the FEMA designation, you'd have to build it six feet off the ground."

Snapp said this is still in the "baby steps" phase of everything and it may take more than a year to complete.

He hoped to lower what residents in the flood zone have to pay for insurance so more money could go back into the community.

