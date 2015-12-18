Mayor requests another look at flood zones - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mayor requests another look at flood zones

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

The mayor of a Lawrence County city is trying to get another survey done concerning flood zones.

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp posted on the City of Walnut Ridge Facebook page that an effort will be made to have the entire city surveyed again in 2016.

Snapp said the city made changes over the years to help prevent flooding since the last survey.

He hoped getting the city looked at again will help those, like Bj Hibbard, who live in flood zone areas.

Hibbard explained he has lived in a flood zone for 11 years and has to pay about $1,200 a year just in flood zone insurance. 

With the announcement Snapp's plan, Hibbard was excited to see what will happen.

He said there is more to a flood zone than just the insurance he pays.

"My neighborhood, I know there's lots of vacant lots that can't be because it is in a flood zone," Hibbard said. " In my particular neighborhood, to build a house now since the FEMA designation, you'd have to build it six feet off the ground."

Snapp said this is still in the "baby steps" phase of everything and it may take more than a year to complete.

He hoped to lower what residents in the flood zone have to pay for insurance so more money could go back into the community.

Copyright 2015 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Jonesboro officer involved in crash

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:28 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:28:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:31 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:31:39 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

    A Jonesboro police officer was involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday night.

  • Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:26:01 GMT
    If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

    One person died at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department. 

  • breaking

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Jonesboro police investigates armed robbery

    Wednesday, April 26 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-04-27 01:59:29 GMT
    Wednesday, April 26 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-04-27 02:04:58 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    Jonesboro police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Wednesday evening.

    •   
Powered by Frankly