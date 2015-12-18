Walnut Ridge to discuss solution to rising landfill rates

An increase in landfill rates means an increase in residential trash rates for some towns in Region 8.

On Friday, Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said residents of his city will see the increase starting in 2016.

Until then, the city will discuss what they can do that will be beneficial to both the city and its people.

He said Walnut Ridge has not seen an increase in residential rates since 2006.

Snapp said the city is currently pulling money from their general fund to maintain trash pickup for people.

He had one question he hoped to answer during discussions with the city council.

“Is there a system that we can charge people according to their usage?” Snapp said. “A small amount, middle amount and a large amount, that's the monthly rate they pay. We have a lot of senior citizens who don't need as much as a big family.”

The Walnut Ridge City council is scheduled to only discuss the increase in rates during their next meeting Monday, December 21.

Snapp encouraged people to utilize the recycling area in town to help cut down on trash pickup.

