Requests for concealed carry classes increase

A Jonesboro concealed carry instructor said Friday he received more messages and calls in the past week than he has in the past 12 months.

Brandon King said the Friday after police caught Brad Bartelt on Arkansas State University’s campus with a shotgun, was the first day the calls flooded in to him.

He says the people who contacted him ranged from single men to married women just wanting to feel safe.

Most of the new students told King they were already considering taking the class before the Arkansas State incident, but that pushed them to go ahead and take it.

King said the situation on the college’s campus gave his students one thing.

“It brought about a lot of awareness as to what could happen,” King said. “We're all guilty of getting in that it can't happen here mindset and I think it just kind of brought home the fact that it can happen here and we need to be getting ready for what could be.”

King held one class since the incident with about 15 students in attendance. On average, he has about 10 during each class.

King said what happened in Jonesboro is not the only thing that has his students worried; it is also all of the other recent shootings going on in the world.

