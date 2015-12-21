Bay hopes to expand after flood zone survey

The mayor of Bay hopes a new survey of the town will help double their size within a few years.

The town is currently in the process of getting their town’s flood zone area surveyed with the hopes of having it removed.

Mayor Darrell Kirby said Bay is the only town in Craighead County that is entirely a flood zone area.

He said he has not gotten a straight answer as to why this is the case.

This process started around 2014 and is set to be complete in the middle of 2016.

Kirby explained the one thing the classification has hurt the most is the growth of the town.

“For Bay, a population that's right around 2,000, I think if Bay would get out of the flood zone I think our population would double in 5 years,” Kirby said. “I have businesses, contractors, people that wanting to build houses here every day and that's the first thing they ask, are we in flood zone, which we tell them yes.”

Kirby said he has to pay about $900 a year just for flood zone insurance.

He hopes to at least lower the insurance cost for people in Bay if the classification cannot be changed completely.

