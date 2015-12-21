Walnut Ridge ordinance sets up bucket brigade restrictions

The city of Walnut Ridge prohibited bucket brigades in town earlier in the year, but will now let them collect again under certain restrictions.

The Walnut Ridge City Council discussed a new ordinance Monday night that will require groups to prove they are a certified non-profit organization before asking drivers for money.

Mayor Charles Snapp said this all started back in August when multiple groups held different bucket brigade events within a short amount of time.

He said he knew what some groups were raising money for but some he did not.

After the city received multiple complaints, they decided to ban all groups until it could be regulated.

Snapp explained some of the citizens did not have much to give, but felt bad if they did not.

“You take some of the people we have on fixed income, and every Friday and every Saturday for a few weeks they're getting hit for a few bucks every day,” Snapp said. “It actually changes the money they have available to spend and that was the complaint I was getting.”

The new ordinance will also limit groups to one bucket brigade event per year.

They will have to receive a permit and go through the city before they can begin asking for donations.

