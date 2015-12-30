Downtown Jonesboro Association looks back at 2015

As 2015 comes to a close, the Downtown Jonesboro Association looked back at everything that happened in 2015.

Executive Director Hailey Knight says there were many good things that happened in the past year.

She says about 15 new businesses made downtown their home bringing with them about 87 new jobs.

The one thing that stood out to Knight was the expansion announcement made by St. Bernards a few weeks ago.

With all of the good things, there were a few obstacles.

Knight said even with those obstacles, the strength of the community shone through.

“We did experience some tragedy in the summertime but it was a comforting experience because our community really came together to help those in need and to help our merchants who were most affected and their families,” Knight said. “So it turned out to be a very positive experience and it was really wonderful to see everybody come together.”

Knight said the downtown community is full of people willing to lend a helping hand to those who may need it the most.

She may not know what is ahead in 2016 but Knight said she is ready for what comes.

