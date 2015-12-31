A Better Region 8: A New Year's social media resolution

As we celebrate the New Year, I have a resolution for all of us. Let's be a little nicer this year on social media.

Log onto the web and you are sure to see some very hateful, mean-spirited comments, especially on Facebook. It seems many people believe they can get away with saying pretty much anything because they are protected by the perceived anonymity of the Internet.

In mid-2015, we decided enough was enough. Following Facebook’s policy, we stopped tolerating cyber-bullying in any form on our social media outlets, including Twitter and Facebook. We began deleting any post we deem offensive—be it racist, sexist, ageist, or just plain mean. Not only that, we took the steps to ban users if they persisted in attacking anyone or anything. It's hard to see every instance but we are being vigilant.

Expressing differing views and disagreeing are fine and even encouraged. But, you can disagree without insulting, being mean, or hateful...that is NOT what Region 8 is. In other words, think before you type.

In 2018, let's make a pact to show a little more compassion and respect towards each other. It will make this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

