Amagon mayor, alderman, police chief all resign

AMAGON, AR -

The Amagon mayor, police chief and an alderman all announced their resignation Friday.

Former Mayor Gerald Brumley told Region 8 News this all came about after discussions to fix their sewer system. 

Brumley said a solution to the problem could not be reached and he decided to resign. 

He said he did not feel like the right man to lead the city where it needed to go. 

Brumley said Alderman Allen Brumley also resigned and Police Chief William Miller plans to resign on Monday.

He said he is not sure who will replace these positions, but there may be others who may announce their resignation as well.

