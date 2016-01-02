Volunteer hopes his actions will inspire other to clean up town

A group of men volunteered their Saturday to clean up part of Walnut Ridge by power washing the steps and sidewalk around the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Tommy Greer came up with the idea after he went to the courthouse to receive tags for his trailer.

He said as he walked out of the courthouse, he realized he could clean the walkway with his power washing equipment.

Greer told some friends about his idea and Howard Gipson donated money to Greer for fuel to power his equipment.

After discussions with the Walnut Ridge Mayor and Lawrence County Judge, Greer was given the OK to clean the steps.

Before Saturday, Greer said he had never done anything like this before.

“I've volunteered through church and stuff and I know what I get out of doing stuff for people,” Greer said. “Especially when you can help somebody out. I don't know, it just makes me feel good to do stuff like this.”

Geer said it would take him and his team about 5 to 6 hours to finish washing everything around the courthouse.

He hoped others would see what he was doing and want to do something themselves.

“A lot of small acts jut make big things happen,” he said.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android