Police do not suspect foul play in deadly Hoxie fire

HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

Hoxie police do not suspect foul play in a deadly fire that killed a Lawrence County man Sunday.

According to Hoxie Police Chief Glen Smith, his department does not believe anyone started the fire that killed Jerry Grissom, 51, early Sunday morning. Grissom was pronounced dead after the fire at his home in the 800 block of Lawrence Street in Hoxie.

A neighbor who lives across the street from the home said he woke up around 1 in the morning to four loud booms.

"When I walked out here, there was a lady in the yard hollering 'Jerry get out, Jerry get out,'" Ralph Grooms said. "I walked out there and asked her if anybody was in the house. She said, 'Yes. He went back in to get his keys.' I said ma'am that dude ain't coming back out of that house."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

