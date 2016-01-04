Lorado Grocery overwhelmed by community support - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lorado Grocery overwhelmed by community support

LORADO, AR -

The Lorado Grocery store opened its doors for the first time Monday since Stacy Quintana’s death on Dec. 23.

Owner Randy Pugsley said during the weeks his business was closed, the support from the community was overwhelming.

He explained there were many people reaching out to help any way they could.

Pugsley said now that they are back open, they will continue to move forward.

“We're just trying to get back on track and continue to run,” Pugsley said. “Stacy's got a lot of blood, sweat, and tears in this place and we just want to continue to keep going where she unfortunately left off. I don't believe there will ever be a back to normal. We're just going to have to try to come up with a new normal and go forward from there.”

The community held a fish fry on Sunday to raise money for Quintana’s family.

Pugsley did not know the specific amount raised, but said it was a lot.

He said he was overwhelmed in the past couple of weeks that so many would help “a small business in the middle of nowhere.”

