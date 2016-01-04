Changes made to BIC millage proposal

The Buffalo Island School District will again vote on a millage increase this week, but a few changes have been made to the proposal.

Superintendent Gaylon Taylor said the new millage will now be 7 mills instead of 9.

Taylor said they removed the new auditorium from the district's plans.

The new Kindergarten to 6th grade building in Leachville and 7th grade to 12th grade building in Monette are still a part of the plans.

Taylor says early voting begins Jan. 5 and the last day to vote will be Jan. 12.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android