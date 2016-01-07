Hoxie to receive humanitarian award

On January 18, the town of Hoxie will receive a humanitarian award from the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission for their actions in 1955.

Mayor Lanny Tinker said they will be recognized for their integration efforts that brought 21 black students to the white school.

Tinker said he was happy to see the town finally get some recognition for the brave efforts of those involved about 60 years ago.

“We're thankful that the NAACP is recognizing us and it continues in our efforts to try and create a civil rights museum in Hoxie,” Tinker said.

Hoxie also works to create a museum that will highlight the Hoxie 21 and may even replicate the layout of the Hoxie colored school.

Tinker said this award will help those efforts and may attract more tourists to their future museum.

Anyone who has ties to the people of Hoxie in 1955 or who live in the city are encouraged to attend the presentation in Little Rock.

Tinker advised anyone interested to visit the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

