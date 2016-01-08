Walnut Ridge City Council to consider rezoning

When the Walnut Ridge City Council meets again, their agenda will include possible rezoning and a resolution for the police department.

The rezoning of a lot at the corner of Northeast 4th Street and Poplar would allow construction of duplexes on that piece of land.

An earlier vote to rezone the lot to an R-3 failed after the vote did not receive a second.

The Planning Commission recently approved the possibility of rezoning the lot to an R-2.

BJ Hibbard is an owner of the property. He said they received a lot of negative feedback about their original plans of quad-plexes.

He said they wanted to try again but with the plan of duplexes to help out those in Walnut Ridge who may need a place to live.

“The housing market here in Walnut Ridge is tapped out,” Hibbard said. “It's beyond its capacity. Even without any new businesses coming in or any new development, there's a lack of housing in Walnut Ridge. We're just trying to meet those needs and provide the housing for those that need it.”

People living around the property said they preferred the idea of a duplex to the original apartment plan.

Another item on the council’s agenda is a resolution to purchase a generator for the Walnut Ridge Police Department.

Police Chief Chris Kirksey said they currently do not have one.

He said it would be a major asset in case any severe weather knocked out power to the department.

Kirksey said the generator would help keep power to their equipment so they can do what they need to do in those situations.

The city council will meet to discuss these items and more on Monday, Jan. 18.

